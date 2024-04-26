HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

