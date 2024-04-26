Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.15 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

