Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

HLT traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $203.00. 629,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,345. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.45.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.