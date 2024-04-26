Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 6.750-8.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $25.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $926.96. 641,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $493.42 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

