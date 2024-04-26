Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.58.
In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
