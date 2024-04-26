Meritage Portfolio Management Has $358,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.