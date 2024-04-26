Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

