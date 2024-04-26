Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Increased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

IAG stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,048 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 171,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

