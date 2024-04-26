Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

