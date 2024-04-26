Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,298. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 202.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $6,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

