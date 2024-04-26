Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Barclays

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

