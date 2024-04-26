Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,022 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,738,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,278,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

