StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

