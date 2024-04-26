StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
