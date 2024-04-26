Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

