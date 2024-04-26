Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,185.15 or 1.00024891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00097014 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019731 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.