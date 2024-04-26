TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.