684 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE WFC opened at $59.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
