Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

