Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.86.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TPZ stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. Company insiders own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

