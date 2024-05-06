Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-8.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 523,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

