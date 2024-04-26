Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,147 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.