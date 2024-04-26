Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $60.08 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.