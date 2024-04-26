Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $60.08 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
