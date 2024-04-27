Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $217.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

