Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

