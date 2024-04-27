Bailard Inc. Sells 225 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 52,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.