Callan Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,379,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

