3,522 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.07. 2,007,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

