Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.51. 205,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

