Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$89.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$92.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.