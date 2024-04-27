NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

