Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$4.25

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:AMX opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.07 million, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.79. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

