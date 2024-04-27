Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIL. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.39.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

