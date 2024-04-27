Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Raised to C$1.65 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.86.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
