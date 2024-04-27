Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock.
ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.50. The stock has a market cap of £76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. ActiveOps has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
About ActiveOps
