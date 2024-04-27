Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

ActiveOps Price Performance

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.50. The stock has a market cap of £76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. ActiveOps has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

About ActiveOps

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.