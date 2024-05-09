Financial Contrast: CGI (NYSE:GIB) versus Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CGI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00% Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CGI and Aeries Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.86%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

CGI has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and Aeries Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $14.47 billion 1.64 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.64 Aeries Technology $67.88 million 0.45 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Summary

CGI beats Aeries Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.