LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.