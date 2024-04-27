Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Buys 123,388 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

NYSE:BRK-B opened at $401.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.27.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

