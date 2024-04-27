Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $677.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $682.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

