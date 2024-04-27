Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,924. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.