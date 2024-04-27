Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.66% of Carlisle Companies worth $100,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $18.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $415.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

