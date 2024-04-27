Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

