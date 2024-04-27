Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

