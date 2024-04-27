Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Impinj stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $156.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.75%. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,674 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

