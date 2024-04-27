Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $35.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.