NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.06. 8,059,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,199,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $12,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,972,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

