ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $871.00 and last traded at $887.69. 378,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,232,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $955.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

