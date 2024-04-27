PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

