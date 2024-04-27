Model N’s (MODN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.