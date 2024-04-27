Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.39

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 16343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reservoir Media

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 968.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

