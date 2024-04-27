TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.